Silo season 1 episode 10 (finale): Will Holston or Alliston return?

Are you ready for Silo season 1 episode 10 to arrive on Apple TV+? We already feel conflicting emotions all about it. After all, we’re thrilled to get some more answers and to see another action-packed story. However, at the same time all of this means that we’re going to see the series go away for a really long time.

After all, remember this first and foremost — the show has been renewed for a second season, but we are also more than 50 days into the writers’ strike. Even when this ends, we know that it still takes a long time to put together a show this epic in scale.

So what will you see potentially within this big-time finale? We know that Juliette could be heading outside — or, at least learning more about it. The finale title here is “Outside,” and that has to be good for something, right? The biggest question we’ve got at this point is whether or not we’re going to be seeing Allison or Holston back in this final episode of the year.

Remember this: In theory, we saw the suits that they were in hit the ground after opting to leave the Silo. However, that doesn’t mean that the two were actually in them. We know it’s possible that there is a projection playing out there; or, it is also possible that there is someone drugging these suits and then carrying their bodies somewhere else.

Given that the entirety of the show is about a society living underground and being told specific info about the outside world, isn’t it fair to argue that there is another society around the Silo? What if there are multiple ones like this being controlled in secret by some larger organization? We don’t think you can rule anything out.

Now, we should note that neither Allison or Holston are confirmed to be appearing within the finale. However, why would you want to know that in advance? A part of what makes a show like this so good is the element of surprise.

What do you think: Will we see Allison or Holston again during the Silo season 1 finale?

