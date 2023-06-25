FROM season 2 episode 10 (finale): Is Tabitha leaving the show?

Following the events of FROM season 2 episode 10, we wouldn’t blame anyone if they had questions about Tabitha. After all, think about that cliffhanger! It’s one of the crazier endings that we’ve seen on this show, as it resets just about everything that we have seen so far.

If you are looking for a little bit more context on what we saw, here’s what we can say at the moment: Tabitha found herself awake in a totally different place from the community, a place that actually seems to be the real world. Is it really? We’ve already learned to not take anything within this world at face value, but we tend to think that more than likely, she is back where she was before all of the craziness started in the pilot.

So what does this mean for Tabitha’s future within FROM the show? Well, we don’t actually think that Catalina Sandino Moreno is about to depart the MGM+ series. We do tend to think that the writers have some interesting plans for the character moving forward, especially with her in this totally-new environment. She could try to bring other people to the town for answers; or, she could desperately look for a way back.

Sure, it’s true that FROMville is not exactly the greatest place to be (or stay alive), but this is where her family still is. We can’t imagine that she is going to just see her exit from the lighthouse as some sort of sign that she’s never going to head back; instead, this may be a catalyst to whatever the next major move of the story is going to be.

Now, we just have to sit back and hope that there will be more information about a season 3 in the relatively near future.

What did you think about the events of FROM season 2 episode 10?

