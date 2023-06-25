Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC with season 8?

Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? We should really start off with this: There is so much more to come in this world. While Lennie James departed the show, and his role of Morgan, on this past episode, we’re really just scratching the surface of everything that is still to happen. There are a lot of characters primed for larger roles, including some we’ve barely seen so far this season.

Now, unfortunately, we do have to share the unfortunate news: There is no episode of the zombie drama tonight. Fear the Walking Dead is officially on hiatus for the next little while, and there is no firm return date. Sure, there is The Walking Dead: Dead City to keep us entertained for now, and we know that the Daryl Dixon series is set for later this fall.

So what are we left to think about while we wait for the final six episodes of the series? One component is the mystery surrounding a potential Troy Otto return. Just remember for a moment that Daniel Sharman’s character was somewhat-teased at the end of this past episode. It’s hard to say anything is 100% solidified there when it comes to him potentially coming back, but there is a case to be made for it. (Who else would have that hammer that was featured?)

Now, we do think that this show is going to give us some measure of closure for a number of characters, but that doesn’t mean everyone will be getting it! There’s a chance that a few people in the ensemble could be featured somewhere else in the franchise.

At the end of the day, this is the real beauty with this franchise — it is a large, ever-changing universe, and that does allow for a lot of possibilities. Who knows? There’s even a chance that Alicia Clark could surface out of nowhere and appear somewhere else.

