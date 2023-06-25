Is Ten Pound Poms new tonight on BBC One? Season 2 future

Is Ten Pound Poms new tonight on BBC One? With the way in which the most recent episode concluded, we would not blame anyone if they wanted to check out more.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come bearing some bad news: That’s not going to be something you have the luxury of checking out, at least for the time being. Last week’s new episode was the season 1 finale, and it still remains to be seen if there will be more or not.

It can be hard sometimes to really gauge whether or not a show is truly successful within the greater BBC world, given there are so many metrics worth looking at. You have, of course, total viewership, but them you couple that with iPlayer viewership and then also success in other territories. Then, you have to pose the following question: Is there room for more stories within this world?

At present, we would argue that there is, but that doesn’t mean it will happen. We anticipate that a full season 2 decision for Ten Pound Poms will come over the next few months, and then, we can start to speculate further about the future. In general, we do tend to think that the central theme of the story will remain: A new beginning, and what that means at a time of so much change. You are moving to the other side of the world, where nothing is even remotely what it was. Are you the same person? How much do you actually change? These are the things you have to ponder over and question.

If we do get a Ten Pound Poms season 2, the hope then is that it will premiere at some point in mid-to-late 2024. However, British dramas are pretty famous for not really coming out any any particular time. It is really a matter more of when everyone has completed the story and it is ready to be unveiled to the public at large.

