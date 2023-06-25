Platonic season 1 episode 8: Sylvia and Will’s low point?

Just in case you were not aware for whatever reason, you are going to see Platonic season 1 episode 8 in just a few days. Do we expect a ton of comedy? Absolutely, but there could be a little bit of sadness in some of it.

A part of what has made the show work on some level is that constant threat that Will and Sylvia’s worlds could blow up at any given moment. Sure, they’ve had a lot of funny antics, but there are consequences that are also clear. Sylvia just lost her job, Will was already divorced, and we are pretty worried entering this upcoming episode “San Diego” that Seth Rogen’s character could be getting fired.

Why? Well, remember that he is already being left out of his colleagues’ plans to expand their brand, as he is putting all of his time and effort crafting super-expensive novelty beers that won’t ever turn much of a profit. Meanwhile, he’s also made decisions at the bar that have cost them money and isn’t all that much of a team player. Basically, he has made it so that he has hemorrhaged some of his own value from the place.

We tend to think personally that a rock bottom is coming for these two main characters. The question you’re left to wonder is this: Are they going to help each other get out of it? Or, are they going to further fuel their own fires of anger and frustration?

Sure, we’re going to laugh no matter what happens here, but there could also be some real stakes. Could Sylvia’s firing have an impact on Charlie? Meanwhile, could he decide that Will is a really bad influence on his whole family? No doubt, things have been different ever since he turned back up.

