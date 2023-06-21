Platonic season 1 episode 8 spoilers: A trip to San Diego

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to check out Platonic season 1 episode 8, a story simply titled “San Diego.”

So what is at the center of this story? Well, the title here in a lot of ways speaks for itself! You are going to see both Will and Sylvia off to the aforementioned city with some of his crew, and we tend to think that a wide array of different hijinks could ensue. However, there may also be a number of problems that tend to come along with this.

Make no mistake here that we love nothing more than seeing these two characters together causing trouble, even though it is probably pretty terrible for the rest of the relationships in their lives. We know that Charlie seems to be having trouble with it already, so is that going to continue to be an issue? It feels like it, at least based on the newly-released Platonic season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Will and the guys take Sylvia on a business trip to San Diego. Charlie gets more suspicious about Sylvia and Will’s relationship.”

One thing that we are admittedly struggling with right now is the oh-so-simple fact that we are closing in on the end of this season already. Let’s just put it like this: We only have a few more episodes until this is over! Platonic is a limited series, or at least that is how it was marketed. We would love a situation here where that changes, but we’re not altogether sure that it will given that both Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are extremely busy people who have a lot of other stuff going on in their lives.

Now, with that being said, doesn’t it feel as though things are only getting better and better over time here? Well, at the very least that’s what we feel anyway.

What do you most want to see moving into Platonic season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV+ next week?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

