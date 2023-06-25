FROM season 2 finale: Did Julie, Randall, and Maryelle survive?

Entering the FROM season 2 finale, we knew that there were a number of interesting questions dangling out there across the board. One of the biggest, at least for us, was the status of Julie, Randall, and Maryelle, whose fates were in jeopardy following the cicada incident in episode 9.

Just remember for a moment how much horror is thrown into the vast majority of these episodes. We don’t think that you can ever feel all that good about what you are seeing on-screen here! Just on the basis of that, we were very worried … but we do have good news. Or, we have what we think is good news. Truthfully with this show, you can still argue that things are going to go in a wide array of different directions.

For now, the three characters are alive, and they were helped by Boyd going down and destroying the music box — despite the warnings not to. Is it really hope that plagues this community more than fear? This is what his “wife” told him … but whether or not we should believe that remains to be seen. Temporarily, he has done something to help, and we honestly think that Boyd needed that after everything that he’s gone through. His idea with the bile-bullets did not work, and he didn’t want to see the community lose three members. Sure, Randall has been off his rocker lately, but can that be turned around?

While everything with Boyd was really impactful and Harold Perrineau turned in one of his best performances ever, we recognize that this is only one thing people will be talking about after this episode. After all, remember that in the final scene, Tabitha awoke to find herself in a hospital bed … but not one seemingly located in the town! Is she back in the real world?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

