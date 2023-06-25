Only Murders in the Building season 3: A new Meryl Streep tease

We know that there are a vast multitude of things to be excited about entering Only Murders in the Building season 3, but doesn’t Meryl Streep have to be pretty high up on the list? We tend to think so. After all, we’re talking here about an entertainment icon and someone who has shown, time and time again, to be nothing short of exceptional. We’re beyond thrilled to see what she brings to the table coming up, and also what sort of fun moments she will have interacting with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Of course, we imagine that some more teases on Streep’s character will come via a season 3 trailer at some point soon … but for now, let’s just see some of her collaborators continue to pour on the raise.

In a new post on Twitter, here is just some of what showrunner John Hoffman had to say about Meryl in the honor of her recent birthday:

Happy Birthday to the one and only (the third one and only from the left here!). Can’t wait for all to see the wonders and high-wire acts she’s still pulling off so gloriously come Aug. 8th. Just couldn’t love her more.

While there may not be any sort of super-specific Only Murders in the Building tease in here, we do think that it is further evidence that this is not just some tiny cameo that Streep is going to be a part of here. The role she is playing (apparently a stage performer) is substantial, and we wonder if she is going to be a prime suspect in the murder of Paul Rudd’s character of Ben. Does it make some sense if she is? We tend to think so, given that you always want an actor of the highest caliber in one of the most important parts. What’s great about Meryl is that she can alternate between genres of performance with ease — then again, she does almost everything acting-related in such a way!

(Photo: Hulu.)

