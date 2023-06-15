Only Murders in the Building season 3: Martin Short’s new tease

The arrival of Only Murders in the Building season 3 is coming to Hulu in under two months now, and there is a lot to be excited about!

From a standpoint of new cast members, we are happy to know who is coming on board. Isn’t it exciting to know that both Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd are going to be a part of the show? Certainly, but at the same time, there isn’t a lot of other news out there. That is intentional.

Speaking to Backstage in a new, awards-centric interview, Martin Short did his best to be intentionally vague on a lot of things, especially after leaking a little too early in advance that Shirley MacLaine was going to be a part of the second season. With that being said, he noted that season 3 was “more ambitious and exciting than any of [the previous ones],” which makes sense given the information that we know at the moment. Remember that at the center of the story this time around is going to be the death of a stage actor named Ben played by Paul Rudd. Meanwhile, Meryl Streep has a huge role of her own, presumably as another stage performer.

Given that Short’s character of Oliver is the director of the stage production at the heart of season 3, we tend to think there will be a lot going on here for the character. He’s certainly at a better part of his life than he was for the vast majority of season 2, and we are curious to see what it looks like. Has the fame gone to his head? What is the current state of his relationship with Charles and Mabel? We are curious all of this?

Also, we are curious about a trailer, even if it is not clear at present when we will get that.

(Photo: Hulu.)

