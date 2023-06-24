FROM season 2 finale preview: Can Sara hear the music box?

In just a matter of hours you are going to have a chance to see the epic FROM season 2 finale on MGM+ … but why wait? We’ve got a pretty good sense now of what to be excited about!

Leading up to the big episode titled “Once Upon a Time…” airing there’s a new sneak preview online, and it’s one that circles back to where Boyd found Martin at the start of the season — which led of course the infection, which then led to Smiley’s death, when then led to Boyd possibly thinking he’d gotten some answers. Unfortunately, nothing worked out as he had previously hoped, and that left the character in a really frustrated place at the start of the story.

If you head over to the link here via TV Insider, you can see the sneak peek that we’re talking about here, one that is going to be based around Sara, Boyd, and Kenny heading out to where he was with Martin. While there, Sara seems to think that she can hear the music box, something that has been a really important part of the past several episodes. So what exactly does this mean? That’s one of the big questions that you should wonder as we wait to see how the most-recent cliffhanger is unraveled.

After all, remember for a moment what we saw there! Randall, Maryelle, and Julie’s lives are all in various degrees of peril after what happened with the cicadas. Are they going to be okay? Are they getting transformed into something else? These are the things that we have to wonder and/or be afraid of right now.

If there is anything that this show does love to do, after all, it is make us afraid…

What do you most want to see on the FROM season 2 finale?

What do you think the music box really means? Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, stay tuned here for other updates on this show and many more.

