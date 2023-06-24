FROM season 2 episode 10 (finale): How big of a cliffhanger?

As some of you out there more than likely know right now, the FROM season 2 finale is less than 24 hours away! The MGM+ app is going to be delivering you “Once Upon a Time,” an hour of television that should be dark, twisted, and above all else exciting. It has the golden opportunity to not just tie up some loose ends from season 2, but also set the stage for a potential season 3 at the same time.

So is it going to tie up every single story in a neat little bow? Well, about that…

If you have been paying attention across much of FROM social media over the past several days, then you’ve probably seen a few different teases. One of the biggest ones is quite simple: Whatever happens over the end of the finale is going to shock you. It could be a game-changer, something that kills off a key character, or raises all-new questions.

No matter how you imagine the finale, imagine it with a cliffhanger at the end — that’s what you are going to be getting.

The biggest challenge at present

There is no real beating around the bush at the moment with this: It’s going to be finding a way to top the excellent season 1 finale. Also, finding a way to give enough answers to satisfy, but not so many that the show basically ends. That can be a difficult balancing act and yet, we’re fairly hopeful that the powers that be are going to be able to pull it off.

Just go ahead and buckle up here: There is going to be a really bumpy ride ahead…

