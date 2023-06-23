FROM season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: How will Sara help?

This weekend is going to bring FROM season 2 episode 10 to MGM+ — what all are we going to learn?

We probably don’t need to tell anyone out there that interest is at a peak entering this episode, largely because there is so much cool stuff that could transpire. We know that in some ways, Boyd may be crestfallen that his idea for the bile-bullets did not work as anticipated … but does that mean that he is giving up? Hardly. If one idea fails, you try another. Also, it seems as though Sara could be a big piece of the puzzle.

So what exactly can Sara really do to help the community at this point? It is possible it is tied to another potential lead in uncovering the truth about the town, or least learning another way to protect them. Can she, Boyd, or someone else unravel the mystery with the cicadas?

For most of the season, we have wondered whether or not Sara was going to find a larger purpose, mostly because we’ve been ready for her story to move beyond some of the other characters wondering whether or not they should cast her off entirely. She’s been responsible for some terrible things, but we do think that she wants to help. In the promo for what’s ahead, Boyd indicates to her there’s a chance that she can help. We tend to imagine that this will be the biggest episode we have seen from her since the season 1 finale, and we are now nearing an opportunity to learn a little bit more of what exactly that looks like.

What should be prepared for over the course of this hour? It is hard to describe in just one single word, but does “chaos” work as a descriptor? We have to think so.

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 2 episode 10?

How do you think Sara could play a role? Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming very soon.

