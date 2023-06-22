FROM season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Tabitha’s journey

Are you ready for the FROM season 2 finale to be on MGM+ in just a matter of days? From our perspective, we have mixed emotions.

What’s the reason behind that? Well, let’s just say that it is rather simple — a huge part of us is thoroughly excited to see what the cast and writers cooked up. However, at the same time there is that bittersweet feeling that comes with a great show ending. We don’t want to see that happen, especially when there are a lot of really dramatic things that could still transpire. (Luckily, we are hopeful for a season 3, even if we don’t foresee it happening for a good while.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

Based on both the end of episode 2 and some already-released photos for this weekend’s finale, it feels like there is one story at present that feels very-much clear for episode 10 — an epic journey of sorts for Tabitha. Is she going to find the lighthouse? At the very least, it feels like the odds are particularly high that she is going to try and track it down. We at least understand that, given the fact that she’s seen in the photos still communicating with Victor, who is seemingly one of the few people who could help her.

Of course, even if Tabitha makes it to said lighthouse, there is no guarantee that she is going to find what she is looking for in answers. Still, doesn’t everyone within this town have to be willing to look around for answers? We’d make sure that every stone is turned over, mostly because the last thing that we’d want to do is be in some position where we are stuck living within this community for some further period of time.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion right now on the FROM season 2 finale and what you can expect to see

What do you think is going to happen to Tabitha over the course of FROM season 2 episode 10?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

(Photo: MGM+)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







