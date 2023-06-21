FROM season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Jade’s discovery

As you get prepared to see FROM season 2 episode 10 on MGM+ this weekend, there is absolutely a lot you will have a chance to see. This is the epic finale! By virtue of that, this is where the writers are going to put some of their cards on the table. You will get a chance to see some major surprises and a few twists … and it does feel like at least one will come about thanks to Jade.

In some recently-released photos for the finale (titled “Once Upon a Time…”), you are going to see the Jade character underground in what seems to be a mysterious tunnel. We don’t have to tell you here what that means, do we? You’ve got strange symbols and in one photo in particular, you have the character looking above?

Is Jade going to help uncover the secret of the tunnels in the finale? We can’t quite give an answer to that, but it does feel like this episode is going to revisit a handful of the important locations that we’ve had a chance to see over the course of the season. We also know from the promo that the lighthouse is going to play a significant role in what you have a chance to see coming up here, as well.

Will all the loose ends be tied up?

Well, let’s just for a moment that the point of this finale isn’t to tie together every loose end. Instead, the goal here is to create a lot of different moments that will leave you talking and breathless.

Just a reminder — get all of your friends to watch this show! We do think there is still unlimited potential here.

What do you most want to see over the course of FROM season 2 episode 10?

(Photo: MGM+)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

