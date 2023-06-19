FROM season 2 episode 10 (finale): Harold Perrineau’s tease

As some of you know already, FROM season 2 episode 10 coming this weekend is the all-important finale — so what are you going to see?

Well, first and foremost let’s note that we are setting the stage for an episode that could kill characters, transform others, and ultimately set the stage for some really epic stuff. There may not be an official FROM season 3 renewal as of yet, but shouldn’t we have hope for the future here? Well, we do in terms of getting more of the story … but we can’t say that this is good news for anyone in this town.

If you think you had a good sense of where things are going … well, think again. That is at least courtesy of series star Harold Perrineau (Boyd), who posted the following on Twitter:

One more episode. One more. You think you know what’s going on? Episode 10

Will blow your mind.

Of course, we should note that Perrineau is referring to there just being one more episode this season. You shouldn’t take what he is saying here as some sort of evidence that this is going to be the final episode of the entire series. We expect more — to be specific, we wouldn’t be shocked if this season concludes with some epic jaw-dropper that makes us hungry for more immediately.

For Boyd in particular, we imagine that he is going to be entering the finale in a rather frustrating place. Just remember for a moment that the character thought he’d come up with some sort of great solution to killing the monsters; however, he’s since learned that it doesn’t work. The best hope he might have at this point is tied to Tabitha, who may be able to figure something out courtesy of the lighthouse.

