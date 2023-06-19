FROM season 2 episode 10 (finale) promo: A possible wedding?

This weekend is going to bring FROM season 2 episode 10 to MGM+, and we do think that there are some big moments coming your way. A number of them could be characterized by despair — and then, there’s also a chance at a wedding.

Are you going to have a chance to see Fatima and Ellis actually tie the knot? We know that the former would love to see that happen, and we tend to think that he wouldn’t have any protests for that, either. Unfortunately, for the two there is also a pretty substantial problem standing in their way, and we’re sure that we will see that play out over the course of the hour. (You can see more about a possible Fatima – Ellis wedding in the newly released promo for what’s ahead, which you can see here.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FROM videos!

What is the biggest obstacle that the two of them are facing? That’s honestly not a super-complicated question to answer: It is time. There is only so much that either one of them can do within the time and space that they have been allotted. Remember that with the cicadas now in the community wrecking havoc, a lot of other people may have some other things that they are focusing on right now.

As for what else the promo shows off…

Well, one of the big stories at the heart of this episode could very well be what’s going on with Tabitha, as she seems to be approaching the lighthouse for answers. Meanwhile, is Sara going to finally garner some redemption and really help everyone? We certainly hope so, especially since her story has been stuck in a pretty singular gear for a while. It would be nice if that were to change.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FROM, including other details all about what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 2 episode 10?

Do you have any big predictions for what is going to transpire here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







