FROM season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Cliffhanger ahead?

As many of you out there are probably aware at this point, FROM season 2 episode 10 is a mere matter of days away from arriving on MGM+. Isn’t there a lot to be excited about here? We tend to think so!

Of course, we do also think that there are reasons to be nervous, so let’s start off here by noting that this is the sort of show that would easily kill characters off. Not only that, but this is also the sort of show that would definitely not want to tie up every single loose end at the time of this writing. Why in the world would they do that when there are so many questions still worth thinking about!

After all, here is just a small spattering of things that are currently on our mind here — we have the mystery of the lighthouse, what happens with the cicadas, the fact that someone is clearly watching the group, Elgin’s visions, and the fact that Boyd tried to find a way to kill more monsters after taking out Smiley. This is ultimately just a fraction of things. FROM is one of those shows that clearly knows that it is not giving all that many answers at the moment and in the end, we think it’s okay with that. Instead, its top priority seems to just be having fun with what it is presenting us and trying to get our hair to stand on end.

So long as the stories remain compelling, we are fine with the writers taking their time here. While there may not be an official season 3 renewal at present, we almost certainly think that more is coming. With that in mind, go ahead and prepare for some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of the episode. It would be rather shocking if we don’t get that, all things considered.

Do you think there is going to be a big cliffhanger at the end of FROM season 2 episode 10?

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

