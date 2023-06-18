FROM season 2 episode 9: What do the cicadas mean?

There are certainly a number of things to discuss within FROM season 2 episode 9 on MGM+, but let’s focus here on the ending. Given that “Ball of Magic Fire” was the penultimate one of the season, it’s hard to fathom anyone being too shocked by having a cliffhanger at the end. They want us to keep watching!

With that in mind, we gotta worry that these cicadas are going to bring something terrible to the town; after all, they have already put Maryelle, Julie, and Randall all in a state of collective jeopardy.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FROM videos!

Now, it is most important to note first and foremost that none of these characters are actually dead at the moment. However, it’s not clear what the cicadas are going to do to them. Is this a case where they are turning them into monsters — or, something else entirely?

If you do study a lot of ancient histories, then you may know that in some cultures, cicadas actually do represent a sense of rebirth. Typically, you associate that word with good news, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. One thing that we do know about FROM as a series is that every time the show inches closer to good news for these particular characters, something bad comes out from around the corner. Boyd had a victory with killing Smiley but then, in this episode he learns that the bile-bullets don’t worse and after that, the cicada crisis begins.

Based on where this episode is ending, it seems as though everything is frankly going from bad to even worse. We’ll have to see if there is a light at the end of the tunnel soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FROM, including a preview for the finale

What did you think overall about the events of FROM season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming in the near future.

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







