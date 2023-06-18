FROM season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The epic finale…

Are you ready for FROM season 2 episode 10 to arrive on MGM+ in one week? Personally, we’re not, mostly because we know that it’s the finale, and we absolutely don’t want to live in some sort of world where this show goes away. Are there better shows out there in the horror / fantasy space than this?

Throughout this upcoming episode (“Once Upon a Time…”), it feels pretty fair to say that things are going to get dark, especially in light of what just happened at the end of episode 9. We saw some incredibly big reveals when it comes to the cicadas, which suggest that something terrible is about to start tearing its way through the town. Or, is it possible that these mean something different? There’s a lot to wonder about this alone, and everyone is searching for some sort of answer.

So what can we do at this point to further set the stage? Well, that’s not altogether complicated — just share the FROM season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

Boyd fears he may have finally run out of answers, as the residents of town prepare for the end; Tabitha clings to the belief that the children could be the key to their salvation.

Now, here is where we have to hand you the oh-so-unfortunate reminder that there is no FROM season 3 renewal as of this writing but even still, it feels likely to happen. We also certainly do not think that the writers are going to tie up every loose end over the course of the finale. Why would they, when they have set up such an interesting, complicated story with such a wide array of twists and turns? There are so many more cool directions that they can take things, provided they want to do so.

What do you think we are going to get across the FROM season 2 finale?

Are you anticipating a big cliffhanger at the end of the day? Be sure to share below, and remember to come back for even more coverage.

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

