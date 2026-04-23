Is The Pitt new tonight on HBO Max, April 23, 2026?

Is The Pitt new tonight on HBO Max? We certainly would not blame anyone who is eager to get something more when it comes to the medical drama, especially as it has really defined TV viewing for a number of people since the start of the year.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to arrive on the scene with a little bit of bad news — namely, that we will be waiting a good while still to have the show back. Last week was the season 2 finale and now, we have several months to speculate about what lies ahead. Filming for season 3 has yet to begin, with the plan being for production to start over the course of the summer. Most of the cast will return, though we are annoyed already about the story being set on a day Dr. Mohan will not be on shift.

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Ultimately, the hope remains that season 3 will air at some point in January, which would allow it to be an annual institution in a way that a lot of people out there want. We do recognize that it is extremely tough for anyone to make 15 episodes of a streaming show in a single year, but they really do seem intent on finding a way to pull it off.

As for when we could learn more specifics…

Think around July or August. We wouldn’t be shocked if there is at least one or two new characters coming on board. One person we know for sure will be around is Dr. Ellis, as that character is going to be moving to the day shift after working nights with Dr. Abbot and that crew as of late.

Related – Will baby Jane Doe make an appearance on The Pitt season 3? Here is what Noah Wyle has to say

What do you want to see on The Pitt when it returns to HBO Max?

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