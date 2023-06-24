And Just Like That season 2: When will Samantha appear?

Going into this week’s premiere of And Just Like That season 2, there were a lot of questions about Samantha Jones’ return. Yet, Kim Cattrall was not actually in either of the first two episodes.

So when is this much-discussed cameo actually going to happen? Well, you need to exercise a little bit of patience here, as it is not going to be at any point in the near future.

According to People Magazine, you aren’t going to see Samantha until the finale later this summer. This should not come as some sort of enormous surprise, given the fact that the writers clearly wanted to save something great for the end of the season. Also, it will leave people talking after the fact.

Of course, the funny thing is that this moment has gotten so much publicity despite the fact that it’s not designed to be anything more than just a quick little appearance. Based on all the information out there Cattrall did not interact directly with any of her former castmates, and the appearance was shot largely in secret. It feels more like a little gift to longtime fans of the franchise as opposed to something that will necessarily connect to anything else here in the long-term. Basically, our advice is to set your expectations accordingly for this since otherwise, you could be disappointed.

We would still be shocked if this cameo turns into something more down the road — Cattrall has said over the years she has no real interest revisiting this character. For her, this may just be a nice gift to fans — she does very-much know how important she was to the success of Sex and the City so many years ago.

