Shrinking season 2 premiere date: Will we get news this summer?

As we continue to look towards a Shrinking season 2 over at Apple TV+, of course there are so many things to think about! One of the big ones is, of course, whether or not we’re going to be getting any more news on it in the relatively near future.

Of course, we tend to think that the desire for news on the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford show is there. It’s been a few months now since the season 1 finale aired, and we think a lot of people have either hard about the show or caught up after the fact. We’re now at a point where a lot of plans may be in place, but the challenge is that the writers’ strike is significantly pushing everything back. When you combine this and also Ford’s busy schedule, a big question comes into play: Will the show start filming at all the rest of the year?

What we are trying to say at this point is pretty simple: We aren’t going to get any Shrinking premiere date news this summer. We’d be stunned if anything is announced until early 2024, and it could be summer or even fall 2024 before more episodes arrive. The #1 focus here has to be ensuring that the second season is as strong as the first and if you are Apple TV+ in particular, this has to be an enormous priority.

After all, just think of it this way for a moment: The first season was a big hit and without Ted Lasso, this could be the most important comedy that they have. The last thing they want to do is rush it. Emotionally, there is so much to impact following the pretty brilliant end of season 1. This is a pretty small-scale series even compared to Ted Lasso — it all about these characters, and you want to imagine that every moment involving them is going to make sense.

For now, the most important thing is that the writers eventually get paid what it is that they deserve.

