Shrinking season 2 spoilers: Will Brett Goldstein appear?

Is there a chance that we are going to see Brett Goldstein appear at some point during Shrinking season 2? Well, there is a good case to be made for it! The Ted Lasso star is a co-creator and executive producer on the show alongside Bill Lawrence and Jason Segel, and he worked extensively on it even while he was taking on the third season of the soccer comedy.

While Goldstein has yet to appear within the Shrinking world, there are absolutely reasons for it to happen. He’s brilliantly funny, for starters, and he is also a far cry as a person from who Roy Kent is on-screen. He could play so many different roles!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

In a new interview with Deadline, Segel himself made it clear that he has lobbied Brett already to try and get him to appear:

I don’t want to give anything away, but everyone, myself included, is pushing really hard to have Brett on the show. I want to act with him so badly because he and I have become quite good friends during this process. I just think he’s brilliant. I think he’s funny. I also think that [his Ted Lasso character] Roy is a kind of gruff exterior. Brett’s a really gentle guy. He’s a sweet, lovely, gentle man, and so I’m excited to see Brett get to expose all sorts of different parts of himself. That sounds like a euphemism, but that’s not what I meant [laughs]. In my head, when I look at Brett, I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s a romantic lead.’ I’m excited to see him do stuff like that.

We certainly think there is a good chance that Brett turns up on season 2, but at the same time, he’s also not one to force it. Given that he cares so much about the material here, we doubt that he will turn up unless it is a role that is particularly meaningful. We also don’t think he’d want to serve as a distraction or just have it be stunt casting. In the right situation, this could be great; we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Shrinking and what the future holds now

Do you want to see Brett Goldstein make an appearance on Shrinking season 2?

Sound off now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other fantastic updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







