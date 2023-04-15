Shrinking season 2: When is it coming out on Apple TV+?

When it Shrinking season 2 coming out on Apple TV+? We’re weeks now removed from the end of season 1, and this may be a time to start raising some of these big questions.

Of course, if you were hoping to see new episodes featuring Jason Segel and the rest of the cast over the next few months, you are sure to be disappointed. Filming has yet to begin for season 2, but we can offer you a progress report as to where things currently stand!

In a new profile of show co-creator Brett Goldstein over at Variety, it is revealed that the writers are currently working on getting together scripts for the next batch of episodes. The timing of this is important in the event you want episodes ready before a potential writers’ strike. This is something that could shake up much of the industry over the net few months, but it is also a pretty fluid situation at the same exact time.

Another factor in here? The schedule of Harrison Ford, who also has another season of 1923 to film alongside promotion for his latest Indiana Jones movie. The safest bet is to say that season 2 is going to be in production at some point this year, but this is obviously an intentionally-vague timeline.

Since this is not a show that requires a good bit of post-production, a winter / spring release for 2024 feels likely, and that is what we would target at the moment. It would also go well in line with what we see from a lot of other projects at the streaming service. The long break between season 2 and 3 of Goldstein’s other Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso is the exception more so than the rule.

In general, let’s just hope that Shrinking season 2 proves to be as interesting (and meaningful) as we got with season 1. If that happens, we’ll be pretty thrilled with the end result.

