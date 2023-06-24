The Bachelorette spoilers: Did Charity Lawson get engaged?

In just a matter of days, you are going to see The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson officially premiere on ABC. With that, it feels like the perfect time to tackle one of the big questions. Did Charity Lawson actually get engaged at the end of her journey?

Now, on paper we recognize that this is one of the objectives for this show, but does it have to be? We know that the producers love it since this is a big spectacle, but doing that often comes with a fair amount of pressure. There’s an expectation that this has to lead to a wedding, and it makes viewers far more bummed-out when a couple doesn’t make it. Unfortunately, that is a situation that happens often with people on this show. The vast majority of couples split, but you hold out hope for good news and successful marriages.

Entering this season, it does seem like Charity has the right mindset. Speaking to People Magazine, she knew that an engagement was a goal, but she also didn’t want to rush to make something happen solely for the sake of doing so:

“I was 100 percent set on an engagement coming into it … But we know that this is such an expedited process, so it’s like, wait a second. I really am connecting with this person, but if this is someone that I genuinely love, it’s also okay if we leave here in a relationship and also making sense of what would be the best case scenario for the both of us.

“Obviously engagement was something that was on the table and something that I thought about, but then I was also like, ‘Okay, well, an engagement isn’t end all, be all.’ … You see me waiver with that.”

Ultimately, what matters the most with this show is finding the right person. You can’t let any pressure to find the right person get in the way of that.

