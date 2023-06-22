The Bachelorette premiere spoilers: Brayden and Charity drama?

In just a handful of days The Bachelorette premiere is going to arrive on ABC, so why not get a look now at what lies ahead? We don’t think it will come as a shock, but things are going to get rather messy. Not only that, but we have a sense of who could be at the center of some of it.

The aforementioned network has released a new sneak peek (watch here) for the upcoming premiere, and within that you can see one of Charity Lawson’s men in Brayden receive a kiss, only to then go around and tell everyone under the sun about it. That’s considered to be a big no-no on this show. For starters, doing the old “kiss and tell” can make you look exceedingly arrogant for no good reason. There is also a huge risk here that it gets back to Charity and you look like a gossip.

Also, remember this: Charity’s brother is going to be undercover during the first night and if there is something he doesn’t like, he can report back to her about it. You can argue that Brayden is just overly eager and excited, but at the same time, doesn’t bragging about getting a kiss stop around middle school? That usually feels like the case.

In the end, we’ve certainly seen bigger scandals unfold over the course of Bachelor Nation, but maybe this is a pretty tame premiere, all things considered. We do get the sense that Charity’s season will be about the romance front and center, so there may not be anywhere near as much of a focus on people shouting at each other or some corny arguments. (Of course, we say this before actually seeing the show.)

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

