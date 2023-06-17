The Bachelorette spoilers: Is Josh right for Charity Lawson?

As we prepare for the premiere of The Bachelorette one week from Monday, why not take advantage of the chance to meet Josh? He is yet another suitor for Charity Lawson, and ABC continues to do a good job allowing us to get to know a lot of her guys.

If you can head over to the link here, you can see a preview that allows us a chance to at least learn a few new things about this guy, including the fact that he was raised by a single mother alongside his two brothers. It is pretty clear to us that he really does want to show that he is right for Charity and he sees her as someone who “checks all the boxes,” but what does she think of him?

For the time being, we should note that we’re not altogether optimistic that this is a guy who is going to last for a long period of time. After all, there’s just not enough evidence of it from what we get in here! Instead, what we are seeing here is mostly a reminder of the fact that the two have at least some alone time through at least the first couple of episodes.

We’ve seen several of these promos with Charity / some of her guys, and of course for the time being we are hopeful that she is going to find person through all of this. Yet, that doesn’t mean that this person is going to be someone already teased. All of these previews are so short, after all, and out of context with the rest of the season! We do think that the network would really like for there to be a successful ending to this season, though, especially since some recent relationships from The Bachelorette have failed to last that long. Charity can’t focus on that, though; she just needs to keep pursuing what makes her happy.

