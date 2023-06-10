The Bachelorette spoilers: John Buresh, Charity Lawson, & sparks?

Leading up to the premiere of The Bachelorette in just over two weeks, ABC is working to spotlight some of Charity Lawson’s guys — and honestly, they are doing a pretty good job.

One of the things that we like about what the network is starting to do is that rather than focus on some hokey ideas or exclusively drama, we are actually getting a chance to get to know who one or two guys are personally. That includes here John Buresh, a data scientist from New York City.

If you head over to the link here, you can watch a preview that gives you a little bit of insight into who John is. He comes from a mixed background, clearly loves his family, and thinks that he and Charity clearly have a lot in common. Could that lead to a long-term relationship? They at least have enough chemistry that the two are kissing in a preview!

We certainly think that John is going to have people rooting for him and if he and Charity don’t end up together, there is a chance he could end up being a Bachelor contender! Let’s be real for a moment: There have been calls for years for this show to up its Asian representation, and this would be a great way in which to do that. It will largely come down on how long he is around on The Bachelorette, but also how much viewers get invested in him week in and week out. It’s one thing to feel optimistic about him based on a preview; it is another altogether to be excited about him after watching the show.

Also, remember that there are dozens of other possible candidates as well; the last thing that we want to do is say that this is all settled before the show even premieres.

