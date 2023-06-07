The Bachelorette spoilers: Charity makes some big decisions

We’ll go ahead and give ABC a good bit of credit for how they are marketing Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette — after all, they are hitting the ground running with this!

Today, the folks at the network unveiled another new preview for what lies ahead, and it is easy to draw some more conclusions about how Charity is going to be running this particular season. Take, for starters, how she isn’t going to put up with any drama.

One of the most notable things about the new promo (watch here) is that she isn’t going to let someone skate by in the competition just because they have a rose. If they start acting up, she is well within her rights to then take it away! This is just one of many moments coming up here that could lead to us applauding. We’re always going to appreciate a lead who is proactive and knows what she wants more so than one who sits idly by. This is going to be the only thing that really allows her to find the right person at the end of all of this.

For the time being, we’re trying to be optimistic that Charity is going to find somebody. We definitely think that she’s going to put her best foot forward and she seems like she knows what she wants. The real hope is that compatibility on the show will lead to the same thing outside the show. Also, you have to hope that the experience does not go to her final rose’s head and they start acting like someone they didn’t during filming.

We are less than three weeks away now from the premiere at the end of this month — let’s cross our fingers and hope for more awesome stuff the rest of the way!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

