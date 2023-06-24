The Blacklist season 10 episode 19: The Task Force duped again?

We know that it wouldn’t be much of a shock to anyone out there if Reddington on The Blacklist is finding a way to trick the Task Force. After all, how many times is he going to do this? It has been his primary method of getting things done since the start of the show! He gives them a Blacklister, and then they invest a great deal of time and resources into tracking them down. Then, they realize that they did this mostly to benefit him, even if they can claim that they took a bad person off the street again.

Is everything about to be taken up yet another notch? Well, let’s just say that (at least for now) all signs are pointing to “yes.”

Based on the short preview that aired following episode 18, it seems as though the Task Force are going to be convinced (yet again) that Reddington was playing them the whole time. Was he doing this from the very formation of said Task Force? Well, there is at least a reasonable chance that the answer here is yes, given that he clearly turned himself in for a reason. Some of it was tied to Liz of course, but is there another reason? What is motivating him to stick around with them now? It doesn’t have to be just Agnes.

We do think that James Spader’s character wants to clear the names of the list and feel like he’s accomplished what he set out to. With that being said, though, don’t be shocked if there is something more that he is trying to achieve even still … one final big goal. It seems like he is preparing for a goodbye already with some of his recent actions. Yet, a goodbye doesn’t have to mean a death…

What do you think we’ll see for Reddington and the Task Force before The Blacklist concludes?

