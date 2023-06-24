Swagger season 2 episode 2 air date, what’s next on Apple TV+

Following the premiere today on Apple TV+, do you want to learn more about Swagger season 2 episode 2? We certainly don’t blame you!

First and foremost, we should note that the second installment of the basketball show is coming next week. While we know that this streaming service does sometimes give you a few episodes of a show at once to kick things off, this is not what’s happening here. Instead, we’re getting one a week, a move clearly designed to stretch things out at a time when the writers’ strike is ongoing and people are going to run out of content eventually. (Given how long everyone waited for season 2, clearly the folks at Apple TV+ have no issue making everyone wait a week between one story and the next.)

Speaking of next week, you are going to have a chance to see “18.” To get a few more details, all you have to do is check out the full season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Jace struggles with a tough situation just days away from his 18th birthday — is he tough enough to handle it?

One of the themes that this show is really trying to hit home is that for some of these athletes, they don’t really get a chance to be typical teenagers. A lot of them are faced with the challenges of entering a potentially super-lucrative business at an extremely young age, one where you are also counted out to be successful by everyone close to you. We all know that people in this profession require a good bit of physical strength, but there is also something else that comes with it that is equally important: Mental focus. It is something that is really able to get you through a lot of the bad days.

Rest assured there is a lot of the season still to come, so this story is really just going to set the stage for what is next.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Swagger season 2 episode 2 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







