Harley Quinn season 4 premiere date revealed at Max

For those of you who ready to dive back into the world of Harley Quinn at Max, consider the following great news!

Today, the streaming service (formerly known as HBO Max) confirmed that the fourth season will start streaming on Thursday, July 27. However, they have yet to share a whole lot of news beyond that, including the specific rollout for the stories ahead. We do tend to think personally that we are going to see something similar once more to what we had in season 3, which means zany exploits, obscenities galore, and a send-up of the entire DC universe. Many familiar faces are going to be back for more.

The fact that Harley Quinn even has a season 3 in general is really a testament to a lot of the work the producers, animators, and voice cast have put in behind the scenes. Just remember for a moment here that the show has survived s far at a time when so many other DC properties are either ending or being canceled. It is clear that the universe is being consolidated, but it helps that this looks and feels rather different from anything else that is out there. Also, we tend to think it helps that there are a lot of people out there really rooting for Harley and Poison Ivy, and their relationship is especially endearing.

Hopefully, at some point next month we are going to have a chance to get a few more details all about the future, and that includes some sort of extra teaser for what lies ahead here. We tend to think that there are at least a few things here that we haven’t had a chance to see in any other season of the show.

(Photo: Max.)

