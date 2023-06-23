Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies canceled at Paramount+

Today, Paramount+ delivered a pretty shocking blow to Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies beyond just a cancellation. As if this was not brutal enough, the streaming service is also getting set to pull it off the platform in what is a cost-cutting decision.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, executive producer Annabel Oakes had the following to say about the decision:

“In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from [the streaming service] next week and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere. The cast, my creative partners and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show.”

This is, without a doubt, one of the cruelest parts of the current television climate that we are now in. We do tend to think there’s been this assumption that shows would stay on a streaming service for at least some span of time after they were posted there, and it has honestly been a major gut-punch to learn that this is not actually the case. Why surprise people like this? That’s still something that we are struggling to come to terms with a little bit, all things considered. It may save the streamer money, but we do think moves like this whittle away whatever viewer confidence people had … and they may not have had some considerable amount in the first place here.

We suppose that it’s always still possible that the Grease prequel finds a new home elsewhere, but this is a tricky world for shows right now and through that, it feels wrong to offer up anything that looks close to a guarantee. The best thing we can suggest is to get as many people to watch in the next week as possible; it’s understandable to be mad at Paramount+, but this could be the only way to help the show have a future long-term.

