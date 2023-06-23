The Blacklist season 10 episode 18: Ressler’s sponsee betrays him

For most of The Blacklist season 10 episode 18, we saw a pretty thorough investigation into Wormwood. Yet, that’s not the most exciting thing.

Instead, we are looking more at what is going on at the moment with Congressman Hudson, a man who has been desperately to seek further information about the Task Force however possible. Over the past several weeks, he’s started to inch closer to some answers — and thanks to Ressler’s sponsee, he may have some.

During this episode, Hudson found Jonathan and noted that his sponsor was a part of a top-secret Task Force with a “lover” in Liz who had some close ties to one Raymond Reddington. He managed to convince Ressler to mention Liz’s name … so what is going to become of this?

What did we learn at the end of the episode?

Well, Jonathan paid another visit to Hudson and confirmed some of what he said. Also, he did some digging into who Liz really was, including what happened to the Attorney General in season 2 and her being on the run with Reddington. These were serious charges and, because of this, Hudson now has an ally within the FBI.

Is this story satisfying? Well, we do find ourselves somewhat divided on an emotional level with this. We understand why Hudson would want to do this, but we do think at the same time question Jonathan’s motives. We know that he works for the FBI and because of that, the pursuit of justice is important. However, at a point does he realize that he’s being used for his own gain? We do wonder if he is going to regret this, given that Donald was important to him in a way that almost no one else ever was.

