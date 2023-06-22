La Brea season 3 spoilers: Who is Emily Wiseman playing?

We know that there are a lot of people out there eager to get more info on La Brea season 3 and understandably so, all things considered. There have been mysteries aplenty about the episode count (which has only been confirmed to be six), and that’s without even mentioning the status of Natalie Zea.

What is going on with the actress? That’s still not clear, but you shouldn’t be dissuaded by the lack of photos of her in Australia with some of her co-stars. Consider the big season 2 cliffhanger that we got, but then there is also the fact that some of season 3 is being filmed in Los Angeles.

Without further ado now, let’s shift over to the new mystery about Emily Wiseman. TVLine confirms that the actress is set to be a recurring guest star moving forward, and she is not a recast for the character of Eve. There is an uncanny resemblance, though, that she has to Zea’s character, and there are going to be questions about that and that alone. Also, consider the fact that the producers seem to be working pretty hard in order to protect her role at the moment — there has to be some sort of reason for that, right?

Well, the regrettable news at this point is that we’ll probably be waiting for a good while now in order to get some more news on all of this. Just remember for a moment here that La Brea does not seem to be in the cards for NBC this fall, meaning that it could be midseason, spring, or even summer 2024 when the show comes back. Due to the writers’ strike, it is pretty clear at the moment that almost everything is up in the air in regards to the schedule.

Fingers crossed that at the very least, more news will surface soon.

