La Brea season 3 spoilers: Is Natalie Zea returning?

As we prepare for the eventual return of La Brea season 3 to NBC down the road, are we going to be missing some core characters? Let’s just say that there are reasons for some of the questions that are out there.

With that being said, we also have some answers. According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, Natalie Zea, Jack Martin and Veronica St Clair are all going to continue to be a part of the drama moving forward, despite them not being spotted in Australia. The show films both in that country and also Los Angeles.

If there is a lot of confusion out there about the future of this show, we understand for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, the huge cliffhanger at the end of season 2 that left Zea’s character of Eve in a certain degree of jeopardy. Also, the writers’ strike impacted heavily how many episodes of season 3 were ordered in the first place. We know that it was initially picked up for six, with the thinking here being that those could get done before the start of a strike. There has been talk about whether or not this could be the final season or if a number of cast members could be exiting, but none of that is confirmed at this point.

The larger question we have to wonder here is just if there’s going to be enough time to unravel all of the mysteries at the heart of this show within a six-episode season, and we think the answer to that is “no.” With that, we tend to believe that La Brea is going to take an enormous risk and not resolve too much over the upcoming six episodes; with that, we may have to be reliant on a lot of things going the right way in order to keep things going. (What we are trying to say here is rather simple: Watch live and then tell a lot of your friends to do the same thing.)

