Silo season 1 episode 9 sneak peek: Juliette questions Sims’ wife

Are you ready to see Silo season 1 episode 9 in a handful of hours at Apple TV+? Well, there is so much to prepare for at this point!

First and foremost, let’s note this: We’re going to have a chance here to see Juliette learn a little bit about someone particularly close to Sims: His wife. In doing this, could she get a few more answers about what he is up to — or, at least, keep herself free a little while longer? We know that Rebecca Ferguson’s character is going to be quite desperate; by virtue of that, we tend to think that she will do everything in her power in order to ensure her safety.

In a new sneak preview over at TV Insider, we learn a little bit more about Sims’ wife, including that she has her own past ties to Judicial, and this gives you a little bit of a better sense as to where his own ambition comes from. It feels like much of Juliette’s appeal to her is coming from more of a personal level, as she can share everything that has been done to her over the course of her life.

Unfortunately, Juliette knows that she does not have a lot of options at this point to keep herself from having to outside to “clean.” Both Bernard and Sims know that she’s a threat to the whole operation, and we think that at this point, her primary operative is simply getting some answers. Those include of course what happened to George, but also why Allison and Holston both decided to go out to clean at the start of the show. There are a lot of answers we need, and there are only two more episodes left!

What do you think we are going to see over the course of Silo season 1 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

