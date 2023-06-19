Silo season 1 episode 9 spoilers: A major cliffhanger ahead?

As you get prepared to see Silo season 1 episode 9 on Apple TV+ a little later this week, you better be prepared for all sorts of chaos.

Let’s think about it like this: “The Getaway” is the penultimate episode of the season. Whatever happens here is almost certain to carry over to the finale and that episode, of course, could end up building its way towards a season 2. Because the show has been renewed, that’s not something that you have to worry about at this point.

So what can you worry about instead at this point? Well, let’s just think about it like this: The end of episode 9 could put another character’s life in jeopardy.

If there is one think that the producers of this show know at this point, it is that they have zero issue killing off characters. Or, at the very least, sending them out to “clean.” We’ve lost a ton of people within the past eight episodes and even entering episode 9, we know that the fate of Juliette is in question. We wouldn’t be shocked if this happens all over again here.

So what would be a really interesting twist at the heart of this story? Well, it would be interesting if one of the good guys is actually able to thwart one of the villains. Maybe the person in danger at the heart of the episode would be Sims or Bernard. Are they really going to get away with everything?

If there is anything that we know at the moment with the utmost confidence, it is simply this: There are other twists coming. This is really what makes this show so fun, and one of the reasons that this is one of the most thrilling dramas in the history of Apple TV+.

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 1 episode 9?

