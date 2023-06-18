Silo season 1 episode 9: The scale of ‘The Getaway’

We probably don’t have to tell you at this point that we are excited to see Silo season 1 episode 9 arrive on Apple TV+. Just think about the sort of story we’re getting here! First and foremost, there is the mystery as to whether or not Juliette is alive, and even if she is, there are still some questions all about what she is going to be able to do.

Just remember this — based on what we have seen on the show so far, the character is very-much on the run from Sims, Bernard, and the rest of the other power-players currently around. We do think we’ve reached that point now where she has officially “learned too much” and as a result of this, there are going to be some dire consequences.

So is a story of this nature — one that could feature an elaborate escape and a search for answers — going to be longer than the average Silo story? Well, there is a case to be made for it.

However, this is not actually what we are going to get here. Instead, the plan is for episode 9, titled “The Getaway,” to run for just 43 minutes. This puts it around on average with a standard episode of network TV, though we’re sure there is going to be a lot of content packed into this particular amount of time.

What we’re really curious about

Are we going to be getting some sort of extended finale? Make no mistake that we want that, especially when you think about a lot of the content that we want and answers the show could give us. However, there are no guarantees and also, there may be a real desire here to save at least a few things for a season 2, which has already been confirmed.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Silo season 1 episode 9?

How do you think we’re going to see “The Getaway” play out? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

