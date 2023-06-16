Silo season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Is Billings the key?

As we prepare for Silo season 1 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week, does the fate of everything at this point depend on Billings?

If you were to tell us a few episodes ago that this was probably going to be the case, our immediate response would be terror. Why in the world would we ever think that this is a great thing? We are talking here about someone who has a documented history at this point of playing all sides and not standing up for what matters the most.

However, we are starting to feel a little more confident as we approach this episode, and it is due mostly to what happened at the end of episode 8. The moment that Billings struck Juliette, we tend to think that he started to see some of the world in a slightly different light. You can argue that, at least on some level, a light bulb started to go off here.

So moving forward into episode 9, we wouldn’t be surprised if we start to see Billings do more to act on Juliette’s behalf and through that, help move both of them a little bit closer to the truth. There is also another reason to think that this could happen — mostly through the simple fact that he has some more cover. Because he has sat on the fence between different sides of the Silo, he may have a little more trust.

Even still, though, Billings does have to walk his back here — we can’t just forget that other people are aware that he and Juliette worked together for a time. If you are Bernard and/or Sims, don’t you have to be incredibly paranoid about everything at this point?

What do you think we are going to see from Billings moving into Silo season 1 episode 9?

