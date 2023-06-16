Silo season 1 episode 9 spoilers: ‘The Getaway,’ last before finale

Next week on Apple TV+ you’re going to have a chance to see Silo season 1 episode 9 — and we gotta say already that this one is big. “The Getaway” is going to be the last installment before the epic finale — sure, we do know that there is a season 2 coming at some point, but don’t be shocked if we are forced to wait a long time in order to see it!

We’ll, of course, have plenty of time to think about a second season over the course of the weeks and months ahead. With that in mind, let’s just go ahead and focus a little more on the present, shall we?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

Without further ado, let’s just start things off by sharing the full Silo season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

Racked with guilt, Billings sets off on a personal mission, only to discover a mind-blowing clue from Juliette.

It does feel right for Billings to get a big spotlight at this point, largely because he’s been a really fascinating character to watch through a lot of the show. One of the things that Silo has done a really great job at so far is allow us opportunities to get to know all of these characters over time. In doing this, it does allow us to feel infinitely more satisfied as we see where their journeys head. Also, they’ve done a fantastic job making things unpredictable; just remember for a moment that we lost several characters within the first few episodes! You could have made a case for all of them being around for a while!

No matter what happens in “The Getaway,” we almost certainly think it will carry over into the finale. It’s hard to imagine otherwise.

Related – Get more news now on Silo, including on the season 2 renewal

What are you the most interested in as we prepare to see Silo season 1 episode 9 on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







