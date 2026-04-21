The Pitt season 3: More chatter on possible night shift spin-off

When it comes to the extremely large The Pitt fandom, there are few topics that generate discussion quite like a night shift spin-off. This is absolutely something that would be fun to watch, and it may be tied in part to the love the internet has for Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Jack Abbot.

Even though we have only seen him in a handful of episodes so far, the Animal Kingdom alum has managed to inject so much heart into this role. He’s funny, but also charismatic and a good leader. He has plenty of scars, but there is something about him that makes it realistic that he could lead a band of self-described misfits and nightcrawlers.

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Hatosy himself is of course well-aware of the fact that the desire for more of the night shift. Would he star in a spin-off? Sure, but he indicated to TV Insider that the odds of it happening are still slim:

“If it makes sense, for sure … But I don’t think that that’s something that’s going to happen. But I think, yeah, if it made sense, for sure. I love the character. The character has changed my life and people have been really accepting of the character and he’s got a lot of dimensions and he’s charming and he’s flirtatious and he’s very in control, but he’s also got that edge, which just — he’s very rounded and multi-layered, and I just love him. So, of course that would be something that I would be interested in.”

Ultimately, we think the odds of this are higher once The Pitt proper is over. However, at the same time, there are no signs that this is going to be happening within the relatively near future.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Pitt season 3 — will it be back in January?

What are you most eager to see at this point entering The Pitt season 3?

Do you want more of the night shift in some shape or form? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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