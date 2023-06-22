Glamorous season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 1 today, is there going to be a Glamorous season 2 renewal over at Netflix? It’s worth thinking about!

As we start things off here, let’s go ahead and note the following: Nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to the show’s future. It remains our hope that we will get some more news over the course of the next few months but for now, that is all there is: Hope.

We will go ahead and say this: It was a pretty brilliant marketing move on the part of Netflix to bring this show out there at the same exact time that And Just Like That is premiering over on Max. Given the attention that Kim Cattrall has for that upcoming cameo as Samantha Jones, that makes sense. Her role on her Netflix dramedy has at least some similarities, as there is also a lot of high fashion at the center of what is going on here. Of course, Glamorous is a little bit more about the younger generation, and we would say that Miss Benny and a number of other actors are center stage for a lot of the story.

On paper, it is easy to argue that there is a lot of potential at the heart of this series. After all, we are looking here at a narrative that is fun, romantic at times, and celebratory of the LGBTQ+ community. Yet, despite all of this and a release during Pride Month, it will still need more viewers to be successful in the long-term. That is something that we’ll have to wait and see on, as it will need to meet a certain viewer threshold on Netflix to make it happen.

If you really enjoy the first season, our advice is rather simple: Not only tell your friends to watch season 2, but also tell them to do so within a fairly fast period of time. The earlier there is buzz here, the better off it will be.

