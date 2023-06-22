The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3: New Sanctuary

Next week on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3, things are going to become all the more intense for Negan and Maggie. These two characters are in New York City with a singular goal: Trying to get back Hershel. Doing so requires them to get closer and closer to The Croat.

So what is the real problem here? Well, that is pretty darn simple: This is not a particularly easy guy to locate, given that the city is so big and there’s also a lot of people around him. Based on the promo for what’s ahead, though, it does seem like Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s characters are going to start to get a little bit closer.

Within this promo, you can see Maggie start to conjure up a delicate plan that will allow her to inch closer to this particular character, even if it is a tad difficult. There are, after all, a number of different components to this. Think along the lines of getting into a place that is really hard to infiltrate. The word “sanctuary” is thrown around in here and we don’t tend to think that is any coincidence.

Here is a part of what makes this particular story all the more interesting — it marks an opportunity for us to be able to see Negan have to contend with someone who may have learned a few “tricks of the trade” from him. That could be a hard thing for him to come to terms with, but it’s a part of what may make this story altogether compelling.

Is it possible that there is more of a direct showdown within this episode? Sure, but we don’t anticipate absolute closure. This is, after all, a six-episode season that will want to build up to something.

