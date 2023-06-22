The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3: Maggie’s plan

Following what you see on AMC+ this week, of course it makes sense to want some The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3 details. Why wouldn’t you? The story for this show continues to careen forward and as a result of that, we tend to think that we’re going to see a lot of surprises. Some of them could be violent, based mostly on the world that has been set up so far.

To get a few more preliminary details now, go ahead and check out the full The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Dark instincts reveal themselves as Maggie and Negan form a strategy; Armstrong is tested; Ginny embarks on a daring journey.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY videos!

So what is this strategy going to be? Well, a big part of it is understandably going to be tied to the Croat, the Big Bad established this season. Because of the foothold that they seem to have established in the Big Apple at this point, we don’t tend to think that taking them out is going to be the easiest thing in the world to do. Instead, there are most likely going to be some challenges with utilizing the resources available and hoping for the best.

As for Ginny’s journey, at this point it feels like there is a real chance to see whether or not she ventures off to New York City herself. She’s clearly got an important relationship with Negan, and there is a lot that could still be explored here.

Of course, this is also where we give you the rather-important reminder that at the end of episode 3, we are already going to be at the halfway mark of this season! That is 100% shocking, but maybe the idea here is to leave people wanting more.

Related – Go ahead and get more news when it comes to The Walking Dead: Dead City, including the potential for a season 2

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







