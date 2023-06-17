The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 renewal: Early hopes

Do we think it is too early to have news to share on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2? Here’s the answer: Hardly. We know that AMC likes to think long-term with the entire zombie universe, and we tend to think this show has a lot of promise.

Let’s just put it this way: This may be the first new series in a while in this world that has largely positive buzz around it. Fear the Walking Dead has some fantastic moments here and there, but it’s also somewhat hit-or-miss. Meanwhile, The Walking Dead: World Beyond felt at times like too much of a blip on the radar. Here, there is a chance for something a little more specific, an enclosed story that is largely about two characters. This is not something that is overcomplicated, and that’s been a critique of some other shows.

For the time being, here is what we can say: We do want to believe that the central arc of the Lauren Cohan – Jeffrey Dean Morgan show is going to be resolved over the course of the next several weeks. By that, we mean the search for Hershel. Yet, we do think that there’s a chance that we’re going to see another chapter and potentially a brand-new arc.

We do think that on some level, there are some potential plans behind the scenes to do more of the spin-off; however, nothing is confirmed as of yet. If you are AMC, your top priority is making sure that the first season is a success. We would love to see a slightly longer season 2, but we’re thinking in the 8-10 episode range. We don’t think that we ever need to see the same 16-episode orders that we saw with The Walking Dead here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

