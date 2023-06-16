The Walking Dead: Dead City: The Maggie, Negan relationship…

As we dive further and further into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1, what will things look like between Maggie and Negan? There is a lot to think about here, and to the surprise of no one, there are even (gasps) people saying that the two could get together.

From our vantage point, that feels impossible. There’s no way that Maggie is ever going to even trust a man responsible for murdering Glenn, let alone want to be with him. This is probably an idea to not really consider at all.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY videos!

So why would some out there even entertain this idea? Speaking per TVLine, Lauren Cohan herself suggests that it could just be the result of viewers’ natural proclivity to read into any relationship that they see on TV:

“… I think that’s what’s interesting about any pairing on television. You see chemistry between people that are platonic partners in crime on cop shows, lawyer shows… ”

The actress does go on to add that as the show kicks off, not even her own character has a real grasp of where things could be going — this is just something that needs to play out over time instead:

“When people ask what this relationship is going to look like, I don’t think even they know … Fate is sort of smashing these two people together, with all their problems and uncertainty and all these questions that can in some ways only be answered by their connection to each other. It’s really dynamic.”

Personally, we do at least there is a chance for Maggie and Negan to eventually have an understanding. They won’t ever be good friends, but they may recognize that there is a use for one another in their respective lives. Maybe that is a stepping stone for the two of them as they do move forward.

Related – Be sure to get even more news on episode 2 of Dead City

Where do you think that things are going to go for Maggie and Negan on The Walking Dead: Dead City?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates in the near future.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







