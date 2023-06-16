The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2: Maggie’s pain

As we prepare for the arrival of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2 on AMC next week, what’s next for Maggie and Negan?

There are some things that make this show rather interesting, with one of the biggest ones being the setting. Beyond just that, there is also the oh-so-simple fact that Maggie wants nothing to do with Negan. Because she’s spent so much time Hershel, so many of the old wounds from the past are open again. However, she realizes that she needs him if she ever wants to see her son again.

So how crazy will this dynamic be as we work our way though the rest of the season? Let’s just say that the tension will remain very-much there. In a new piece via TVLine, here is what Jeffrey Dean Morgan has to say about it:

“Look, I think they could kill each other at any minute. Maggie could stab him [any second], you know what I mean? This is a very unlikely duo, and we knew it from the beginning. When the show was announced, everybody was like, ‘Well, how the hell is this going to work?’ It works because we just don’t know what’s going to happen and how these two are going to make it through a minute, much less a season.

“Throughout the show, we have these moments where they almost connect — like there may be something that both of them see in each other that they understand … But within the scene, that’s gone, and it’s back to the hatred again. It’s been fun getting to push those boundaries and play with that in a way that we never really got to on the main series because we just never had the time.”

Technically, six episodes in season 1 is still not a lot of time. Still, these are actors that can do a lot with even just a small amount of material, and we are personally curious to see what the long-term future here could be. Let’s just say that we see Hershel rescued at the end of the first season; what could the story be from there?

How do you think that things will continue moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2?

