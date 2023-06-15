The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2 promo: A search

Following this weekend’s big debut, are you excited to check out The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2?

There are a few different things well worth thinking about after the newly-released promo. Take, for starters, just how effectively Negan and Maggie can actually work together. While there are clearly still some understandable issues between them, it does seem like they are on the same page. Negan probably wants to stop The Croat as some element of redemption, and obviously, Maggie wants to get her son back. They are both deeply invested in figuring this out on some emotional level, even if the reasons for the two of them doing so are very much different.

As the search continues in the weeks ahead, it is inevitable that you are going to learn more about The Croat and some of his motives — but beyond just that, also that we’re going to see more walkers and the main characters figuring out more and more of where they stand in the world at present.

We had our fair share of reservations entering the premiere of Dead City, mostly because of some inherent concerns that the franchise was on its last legs. However, we do tend to think that this show has already breathed new life in the franchise. We’ve had a chance in here to see everyone in a whole new light and there is a lot to be excited about as we move forward.

Ultimately, we wish that the show wasn’t anywhere near as short as it is but in the end, that may be for the best. After all, it will leave you wanting more in the way the original show did.

Based on the trailer, what do you want to see on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

