The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1: Who is the Croat?

Who is The Croat on The Walking Dead: Dead City? Let’s just say we would understand the questions about a new character here. After all, this is a brand-new show and a totally-new world as opposed to anything that we’ve had a chance to see before. Sure, we had a chance to see Negan and Maggie, but there were some other notable people, as well.

What we learned about The Croat over the course of the premiere was ultimately rather simple. We are talking here about a guy who has a rather specific history. Once upon a time, he was a part of Negan’s crew. Now, however, he is running his own stuff, and he is absolutely insane. He’s responsible for what happened to Maggie’s son Hershel, who was captured as collateral. The history that he had with Negan was enough to make Maggie track him down. Given that he was already a wanted man, he really didn’t have that many choices other than working with her.

It seems like The Croat is going to be the central adversary for much of this six-episode season, which by and large is taking a much more focused approach with its storytelling. All things considered, that is probably for the best.

After all, remember that one of the big issues with the flagship show, especially in the early years, was that there were so many characters floating around from start to finish. That became a little bit too complicated at times, certainly more so than anyone was really asking for. Through at least one episode, we can say that Dead City is a little bit more focused — that allows for this to be one of the better off-shoots we’ve seen for this franchise in a rather long time.

